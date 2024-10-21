Net Worth Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJR stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.