Net Worth Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,573 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

SAP stock opened at $230.44 on Monday. SAP SE has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $232.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

