Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $244,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GEV opened at $272.72 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $281.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.