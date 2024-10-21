Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $196,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.