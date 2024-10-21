Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $2,247,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $136.15 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 114.99%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

