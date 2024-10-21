New Century Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 13.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $97.23 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.