New Century Financial Group LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,744 shares of company stock worth $5,114,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $164.70 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

