New Century Financial Group LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.85 and a one year high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.