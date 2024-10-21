New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.