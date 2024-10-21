New Century Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $587.46 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average of $545.40.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.