New Century Financial Group LLC Sells 7,558 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New Century Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.3% during the third quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 379,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

TSM opened at $200.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

