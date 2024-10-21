NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $94,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $525.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $436.90 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

