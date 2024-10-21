NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.