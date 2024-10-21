Northside Capital Management LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 880.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 955.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 863.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,189,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,177,000 after buying an additional 1,065,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

AVGO stock opened at $179.89 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

