Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,069,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,433,000 after purchasing an additional 111,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.21. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.