OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 222,483 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,483 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.