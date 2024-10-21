OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 959 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.13% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after purchasing an additional 103,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.22 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

