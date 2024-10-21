OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,081.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

HII stock opened at $261.53 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day moving average of $261.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

