OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 52,321 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $183.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

