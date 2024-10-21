OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 21.9% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 30,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $613.29 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

