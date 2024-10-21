OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $281.64 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.37 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

