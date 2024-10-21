OLD National Bancorp IN Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

