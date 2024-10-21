OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.61 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 296,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 125.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NYSE USB opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

