OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

