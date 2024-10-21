OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $220.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.99. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

