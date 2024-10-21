OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 4,821 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,284,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,609,660 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAC opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

