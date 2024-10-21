OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,057 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

