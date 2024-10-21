OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $320.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

