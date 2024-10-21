One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Degree Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 641.7% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 63,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

VWO opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

