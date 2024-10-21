One Degree Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 228,395 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 228,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,884,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,590,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

