One Degree Advisors Inc Has $282,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Degree Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,179 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.