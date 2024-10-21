One Degree Advisors Inc Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $36,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

