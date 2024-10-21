One Degree Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

One Degree Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

