Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,439 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $83,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 720 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $374.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.81 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.79.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

