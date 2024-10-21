PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Carrhae Capital LLP

Carrhae Capital LLP raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 296.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,881 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 6.9% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in PDD were worth $60,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 234,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 230,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after buying an additional 826,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 130.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after buying an additional 282,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 444,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $124.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

