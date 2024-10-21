Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Acquires 12,163 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 735.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 144,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.5 %

KMB stock opened at $145.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.