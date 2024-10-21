Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,664 shares during the period. Fortrea makes up approximately 2.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortrea by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

FTRE opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

