Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $48.77 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 5.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $477,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in PayPal by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 159,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

