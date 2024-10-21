Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America lowered NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

