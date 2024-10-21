Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,476,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a market cap of $303.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

