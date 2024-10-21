Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 534.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 80,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,064,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.