Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Takes $12.05 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,047,000. Waste Management accounts for about 1.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 201.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $212.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.