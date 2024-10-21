Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $113,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,756,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,391,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

