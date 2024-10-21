PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $164.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75. The stock has a market cap of $292.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.98.

Insider Transactions at PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $361,037.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,461,470.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $361,037.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,461,470.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $324,370.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,183,764.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,012. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.