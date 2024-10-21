Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to ~$85.7-87.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.13 billion. Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.910-7.050 EPS.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.