Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 627 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

