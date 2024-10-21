Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 209,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 118,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

