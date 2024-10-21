Raymond James & Associates Has $92.73 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of ONEOK worth $92,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484,403 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

