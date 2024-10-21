Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $105,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $265.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

