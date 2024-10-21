Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

